Leadership Lens: What pharma leaders must get right about packaging

PPL Conclave 2026 | 13th February 2026 | Hyderabad

By EP News Bureau
Panellists in this video::
• Ms Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma (MODERATOR)
• Dr K Anand Kumar, MD, Indian Immunologicals
• Mr M Gopi Reddy, VP and Head – Corporate Quality, Sun Pharma
• Mr Atul Shastri, President – Global Operations, Eugia Pharma Specialities

Key Highlights:
[1] Packaging is integral to pharma processes. Medicinal packaging must ensure product protection, patient-centric usability, regulatory compliance and strong traceability.

[2] Sustainable packaging is not a trend; it is a responsibility. The industry must adopt greener alternatives and cut non-essential components. If sustainability is not addressed today, the industry itself may not survive tomorrow.

[3] Counterfeiting is not just a supply chain issue. It poses serious risks to reputation, revenue, regulatory standing, and patient safety. Smart packaging is our frontline defence.

[4] The future of pharma packaging lies in innovation driven by technology. We must leverage it effectively to improve packaging efficiency, quality and sustainability.

[5] Issues like particulate contamination from rubber stoppers underscore the need for better design, mistake-proofing, and cost-effective innovation in pharma packaging.

EP News Bureau
