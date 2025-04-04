Express Pharma

Dr Pratibha Pilgaonkar, Founder and MD, Rubicon Research

PLI Conclave 2025 | 21st February 2025 | Mumbai

By EP News Bureau
In this video:
Topic: Nurturing talent & leadership for the future

Key Highlights:
[1] Effective talent and leadership nurturing involves a multifaceted approach that integrates education, mentorship, experience, and continuous learning

[2] At Rubicon, our focus is to continually cultivate future leaders while fostering a culture of excellence

[3] The digital age offers powerful tools for talent development and leadership training

EP News Bureau
