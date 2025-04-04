Dr Pratibha Pilgaonkar, Founder and MD, Rubicon Research
PLI Conclave 2025 | 21st February 2025 | Mumbai
In this video:
Topic: Nurturing talent & leadership for the future
Key Highlights:
[1] Effective talent and leadership nurturing involves a multifaceted approach that integrates education, mentorship, experience, and continuous learning
[2] At Rubicon, our focus is to continually cultivate future leaders while fostering a culture of excellence
[3] The digital age offers powerful tools for talent development and leadership training