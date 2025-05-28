Panel Discussion: Powering the smart supply chain

Panellists in this video:

+ Mr Anil Damle, Sr President, Corporate Project & Supply Chain, Bharat Serums and Vaccines (Moderator)

+ Mr Bijoy Peter Alappattu, GM – Technical Services, GS1 India

+ Mr Vijay Shetty, Sr VP – Global Distribution and Supply Chain, Alkem Laboratories

+ Mr Manish Gahlaut, VP – Supply Chain Management, Tata 1Mg

Key Highlights:

[1] True supply chain integrity requires collaboration between manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and government agencies. Without harmonised efforts, traceability and compliance efforts can remain fragmented and inefficient.

[2] There is a need for stronger regulatory frameworks and government mandates to standardise practices and ensure that all players in the chain maintain drug efficacy and data transparency

[3] Blockchain adoption is still limited by cost and trust dynamics. In lower-trust environments, blockchain is more essential but also more expensive

[4] Although still experimental, drones are being used for transporting lab samples and monitoring warehouse inventory. Their full potential is expected to be realised as costs drop and regulations evolve

[5] The industry must balance technological investment with the need for affordable drugs, especially in price-sensitive markets like India. Creative approaches for cost control and operational efficiency are needed to deliver value without compromising safety.