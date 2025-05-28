In this video:

Mr Mahesh Wade, SCM Cluster Head South Asia, B Braun Group

Topic: Building resilient and agile supply chains for medical devices

Key Highlights:

[1] Recent global events have highlighted vulnerabilities inherent in complex, globally dispersed supply networks. So building supply chains that are not only efficient but also resilient is an imperative

[2] Emphasis on distributed distribution networks, last-mile delivery solutions, traceability, and catering to diverse needs is key to ensuring equitable and timely delivery.

[3] Key strategies to fortify the supply chain comprise comprehensive risk assessments, robust contingency plans, investment in digital transformation, strong collaboration and communication, efficient quality management systems, scenario planning and simulation exercises and circular economy principles