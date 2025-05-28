In this video:

Mr Anil Suri, VP-APAC and Head of Supply Chain Management, Sahajanand Medical Technologies

Topic: Digital transformation in pharma and med devices

Key Highlights:

[1] Digital transformation of supply chains in pharma and medtech is foundational and not just a choice in a VUCA world

[2] Technology is a great enabler. However, successful and meaningful supply chain transformations in the pharma and med devices sectors are driven by the mindset of the leaders and the culture of organisations

[3] We need to break silos within organisations and with supply partners to build and sustain efficient, agile and future-ready supply chains

[4] Supply chains that transform from reactive to predictive models brings tangible ROIs through cost optimisation, forecast accuracy and inventory reduction