Mr Anil Suri, VP-APAC and Head of Supply Chain Management, Sahajanand Medical Technologies

Pharma & Med Devices Supply Chain Conclave 2025 | 9th May 2025 | Mumbai

Topic: Digital transformation in pharma and med devices

Key Highlights:
[1] Digital transformation of supply chains in pharma and medtech is foundational and not just a choice in a VUCA world

[2] Technology is a great enabler. However, successful and meaningful supply chain transformations in the pharma and med devices sectors are driven by the mindset of the leaders and the culture of organisations

[3] We need to break silos within organisations and with supply partners to build and sustain efficient, agile and future-ready supply chains

[4] Supply chains that transform from reactive to predictive models brings tangible ROIs through cost optimisation, forecast accuracy and inventory reduction

