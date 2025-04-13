Panel Discussion: Patient-centric packaging: Safe, Smart, Secure
PPL Conclave 2025 | Day 1 | 7th March 2025 | Hyderabad
Panellists in this video:
• Mr Avinashkumar Talwar, VP & Head Strategic Procurement, Packaging – Global Procurement, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (MODERATOR)
• Mr Chandi Prasad Ravipat, Head – Packaging Development, Aurobindo Pharma
• Mr Sekhar Babu Puli, Head – Packaging Development, MSN Laboratories
• Mr Ganesh Valluri, Associate VP – Packaging Development, Hetero Labs
• Mr Mallikarjun Patil, Director of Quality Assurance, Azurity Pharmaceuticals
• Mr Alok Chandorkar, National Sales Manager, West Pharmaceutical Services India
Key Highlights:
[1] Patients must be kept at the centre of all packaging innovations. This is key to achieving desired healthcare outcomes
[2] Bane areas such as inaccessibility, labelling errors, dosage errors, and counterfeit drugs, must be addressed to make pharma packaging more patient-centric
[3] One solution fits all is not the right approach. Solutions should be designed with different needs of varied patient populations in mind
[4] Implementation of emerging technologies will help in designing patient-centric packaging which is safe, smart and secure
[5] The packaging industry must adopt a design-thinking concept factoring in the patient needs to enhance the quality and safety of packaging
[6] For the geriatric population, packaging must be convenient to ensure medication adherence, safety, and overall health outcomes
[7] Packaging plays a crucial role in improving patient adherence. Through packaging innovations, patient adherence can be improved from 35% to 50% globally