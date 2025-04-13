Panel Discussion: Patient-centric packaging: Safe, Smart, Secure

Panellists in this video:

• Mr Avinashkumar Talwar, VP & Head Strategic Procurement, Packaging – Global Procurement, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (MODERATOR)

• Mr Chandi Prasad Ravipat, Head – Packaging Development, Aurobindo Pharma

• Mr Sekhar Babu Puli, Head – Packaging Development, MSN Laboratories

• Mr Ganesh Valluri, Associate VP – Packaging Development, Hetero Labs

• Mr Mallikarjun Patil, Director of Quality Assurance, Azurity Pharmaceuticals

• Mr Alok Chandorkar, National Sales Manager, West Pharmaceutical Services India

Key Highlights:

[1] Patients must be kept at the centre of all packaging innovations. This is key to achieving desired healthcare outcomes

[2] Bane areas such as inaccessibility, labelling errors, dosage errors, and counterfeit drugs, must be addressed to make pharma packaging more patient-centric

[3] One solution fits all is not the right approach. Solutions should be designed with different needs of varied patient populations in mind

[4] Implementation of emerging technologies will help in designing patient-centric packaging which is safe, smart and secure

[5] The packaging industry must adopt a design-thinking concept factoring in the patient needs to enhance the quality and safety of packaging

[6] For the geriatric population, packaging must be convenient to ensure medication adherence, safety, and overall health outcomes

[7] Packaging plays a crucial role in improving patient adherence. Through packaging innovations, patient adherence can be improved from 35% to 50% globally