Leadership Lens

Panellists in this video:

• Mr Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation (MODERATOR)

• Dr Ranjana Pathak, Chief Quality Officer, Lupin

• Mr Sheetal Arora, CEO, Mankind Pharma

Key Highlights:

[1] Innovation and leadership are interlinked. An innovative mindset will be crucial to pave India Pharma Inc’s path to global leadership

[2] Quality must be the cornerstone of pharma—it should be felt, experienced and ingrained in every aspect of the industry.

[3] Practicality, proactiveness, preparedness and planning are the four Ps which are crucial for pharma leaders.

[4] A key leadership lesson – Do things right, even in the face of challenges. It will bring in significant results in the long term

[5] Leaders should walk the talk, be honest and transparent to build trust and credibility