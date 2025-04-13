Express Pharma

Mr Prabhaharan Sankaran, Sr Technical Account Specialist, India, West Pharmaceutical Services India

PPL Conclave 2025 | Day 1 | 7th March 2025 | Hyderabad

By EP News Bureau
In this video:
Mr Prabhaharan Sankaran, Sr Technical Account Specialist, India, West Pharmaceutical Services India

Topic: Changing landscape of injectable packaging regulations

Key Highlights:
[1] Regulatory requirements are evolving rapidly to further ensure the patient safety

[2] Staying aware of changes and differences is important to hit the market as planned

[3] Valor Glass Vials by West Pharma eliminate glass contamination, exhibit a low & consistent extractables profile, resist damage and increase throughout on filling lines

