Panel Discussion on ‘From fragile to agile: Building resilience in pharma supply chain the face of disruptions’

Panelists in this video:

+ Mr Ryan Viegas, Management Consultant (Moderator)

+ Mr Arindam Bhattacharya, VP-Supply Chain Excellence, Amneal Pharmaceuticals

+ Mr Kaifeel Shaikh, VP-Domestic Distribution & Global Logistics–EXIM, Indoco Remedies

+ Mr Avinash Kumar Talwar, VP – MRO & Pkg. Material Sourcing (Strategic & Plant) and Global Supply Chain Management, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

+ Mr Deepak Khurana, VP-Procurement & SCM, Suven Pharmaceuticals

+ Mr Bharat Bhushan Rathi, Head-Distribution and Logistics, Mankind Pharma

Key Highlights:

[+] Building sound relationship with supplier partner is vital to attain agility in the pharma supply chain.

[+] Developing local resources and collaborating with them is crucial for the growth and balance in pharma supply chains.

[+] Self-sufficiency is very important for the growth of pharma supply chain.

[+] Technological interventions gives lead time for better management of distribution network.

[+] Structured risk management process can help in attaining a balanced pharma supply chain.

[+] Supplier selection and auditing, green packaging, life cycle assessment and collaboration are some of the ways to attain sustainability in pharma supply chain.