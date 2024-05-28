In this video:

Harish Chandra Joshi, Global Head- Strategy and portfolio, Propix Technologies

Topic: Supply chain traceability: A timely intervention in the digital age

Key Highlights:

[+] A secure, full-stack digital supply chain framework is vital for maximising business outcomes and value creation.

[+] The Digital Passport enabled by supply chain traceability has the potential to enable future sustainability frameworks.

[+] Digital Transformation is an incremental journey and Team Propix is gearing up to a Next-Gen Digital Ecosystem to provide state of art solutions to our customers.