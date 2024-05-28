Harish Chandra Joshi, Global Head – Strategy and Portfolio, Propix Technologies
Pharma & Med Devices Supply Chain Conclave 2024 | 10th May 2024 | Mumbai
In this video:
Harish Chandra Joshi, Global Head- Strategy and portfolio, Propix Technologies
Topic: Supply chain traceability: A timely intervention in the digital age
Key Highlights:
[+] A secure, full-stack digital supply chain framework is vital for maximising business outcomes and value creation.
[+] The Digital Passport enabled by supply chain traceability has the potential to enable future sustainability frameworks.
[+] Digital Transformation is an incremental journey and Team Propix is gearing up to a Next-Gen Digital Ecosystem to provide state of art solutions to our customers.