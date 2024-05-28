Panel Discussion: Supply chains of tomorrow: Secure, smart, sustainable

Panelists in this video:

+ Ms Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma & Express Healthcare (Moderator)

+ Ms Aruna Nayak, MD, Getinge

+ Mr Anil Damle, Sr President – Corporate Projects and Supply Chain, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

+ Mr Ashish Sabnis, VP-Strategic Buying & Compliance, USV

+ Mr Mihir Rachh, Sr GM – Supply Chain, Encube Ethicals

Key Highlights:

[+] From medtech industry point of view, sustainability can actually lead to an opportunity and sometimes new product development.

[+] Pharma industry is now moving away from high energy resources to attain an economically friendly ecosystem.

[+] The ability of the supply chain team to change challenges into opportunities will determine the resilience of the supply chain.

[+] Having a good product is the first step to sustainability in the med devices sector.

[+] Eco-friendly product design, use of sustainable materials, optimising packaging, etc are some of the key steps to achieve sustainability in pharma and med devices supply chain.

[+] We need to train, skill and upskill our supply chain teams to make them future-ready. This will make our supply chains more efficient, productive and agile.