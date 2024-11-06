Panel Discussion on ‘Building a pharma ecosystem: Science, Business and Ethics’

Panelists in this video:

+ Dr Ajay Khopade, VP FR&D, Sun Pharmaceuticals (Moderator)

+ Bharat R. Desai, MD, Bharat Parenterals

+ Appasaheb Kabadagi, COO, Synergy Pharmaceuticals

+ Pradipta Kumar Swain, COO, Innoxel Lifesciences

+ Nitish Chakravarty, Pharma Expert

+ Hitesh Thakkar, Head-Formulation Development, Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Key Highlights:

[1] It is key to align scientific innovation, business growth and ethical practices to drive sustainable growth, create societal impact and ensure commercial success

[2] As a life-saving industry, we need the right practices, the right pricing, the right processes and the right people.

[3] The right balance of science, business and ethics will be paramount to enable access to equitable and affordable medicines and healthcare services

[4] Global concerns like nitrosamine impurities require both preventive and corrective measures that are safe, collaborative, ethical and strategic

[5] Values like quality, compliance, patient centricity and sustainability must be the pillars for India Pharma Inc’s continued growth and success