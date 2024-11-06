Panel Discussion on ‘Building a pharma ecosystem: Science, Business and Ethics’
Vadodara Pharma Summit 2024 | 25th October 2024 | Vadodara
Panelists in this video:
+ Dr Ajay Khopade, VP FR&D, Sun Pharmaceuticals (Moderator)
+ Bharat R. Desai, MD, Bharat Parenterals
+ Appasaheb Kabadagi, COO, Synergy Pharmaceuticals
+ Pradipta Kumar Swain, COO, Innoxel Lifesciences
+ Nitish Chakravarty, Pharma Expert
+ Hitesh Thakkar, Head-Formulation Development, Alembic Pharmaceuticals
Key Highlights:
[1] It is key to align scientific innovation, business growth and ethical practices to drive sustainable growth, create societal impact and ensure commercial success
[2] As a life-saving industry, we need the right practices, the right pricing, the right processes and the right people.
[3] The right balance of science, business and ethics will be paramount to enable access to equitable and affordable medicines and healthcare services
[4] Global concerns like nitrosamine impurities require both preventive and corrective measures that are safe, collaborative, ethical and strategic
[5] Values like quality, compliance, patient centricity and sustainability must be the pillars for India Pharma Inc’s continued growth and success