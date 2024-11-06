OmniActive acquires ENovate Biolife to expand global health ingredient offerings

OmniActive Health Technologies (OmniActive) has announced its acquisition of ENovate Biolife (ENovate), a developer of clinically researched botanical ingredients. The transaction, financed through internal accruals, is expected to strengthen OmniActive’s position in delivering scientifically validated health ingredients to consumers worldwide.

OmniActive, backed by TA Associates, has advanced encapsulation technologies to enhance ingredient solubility, stability, and bioavailability. The company has set a revenue target of Rs 2,000 crores within the next five to six years, doubling its current turnover of Rs 1,000 crores, with this acquisition supporting that growth trajectory.

This transaction represents OmniActive’s second strategic expansion following the acquisition of IndFrag, a Bangalore-based botanical ingredients firm, in 2017.

“ENovate’s approach to ingredients perfectly aligns with OmniActive’s mission of delivering proven products that make a meaningful difference in consumers’ lives,” said Sanjaya Mariwala, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of OmniActive. “ENovate has done a remarkable job bringing multiple standout ingredients to the market including Muvz, RedNite, and the award-winning Oxyjun. This acquisition is in line with our long-term growth strategy of diversifying product portfolios, accessing new customers and technologies, and expanding our presence to new geographies.”

ENovate CEO and Founder Jayesh Chaudhary expressed pride in ENovate’s achievements. “We are extremely proud of the strides we have made to help our loyal customers deliver products formulated with clinically backed ingredients to address consumer health and performance needs,” he said. “OmniActive’s comprehensive capabilities spanning across clinical research, R&D, regulatory, marketing, and operations, along with global reach, position us well to elevate these ingredients even further.”

OmniActive and ENovate initially partnered in 2019 through a U.S. licensing agreement for enXtra, a mental energy ingredient backed by clinical studies. Following a successful collaboration, enXtra has since achieved global commercialisation through numerous premium brands worldwide, building momentum for further expansion in the health ingredients sector.