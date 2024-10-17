Panel Discussion: Innovation strategies for the next decade

Panelists in this video:

+ Mr Mahesh Gurnasinghani, Former Director -MS&T, Teva & Visiting Faculty, Goa College of Pharmacy (Moderator)

+ Mr Subhrangshu Chaudhury, VP & Head of Quality, Centaur Pharmaceuticals

+ Mr Urmila Naik, Head of Quality Assurance, FDC

+ Dr. Rajashree Gude, Head of Department (Pharmaceutics), Goa College of Pharmacy

+ Mr Nilesh Hegu, Director, Cipla

Key Highlights:

[1] Predictive maintenance must become the norm. This proactive approach will usher more efficiency, quality and effectiveness along with significant cost savings.

[2] Analyse your needs thoroughly, understand the gaps in your current systems, train your resources effectively before choosing and adopting new technologies and equipment.

[3] Cross-industry collaborations are an imperative to spur innovation and become future ready.

[4] We need to gear for the era of personalised therapies. It needs strategic investments in people and technology.

[5] We need to move from a mindset of mere compliance to patient centricity. This will be key to driving quality and innovation in the pharma sector.