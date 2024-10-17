Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal holds meeting with pharmaceutical exporters to address industry concerns

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently convened a meeting with prominent stakeholders from the pharmaceutical industry to address the concerns of pharmaceutical exporters. The meeting, held on Wednesday, was attended by the General Secretary of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IMDA), Mehul Shah, along with other key industry representatives.

According to a statement from the minister’s office, the discussions aimed to explore potential solutions for the challenges faced by pharmaceutical exporters and to further strengthen India’s position in the global pharmaceutical sector. The minister’s office posted on X, stating, “Minister @PiyushGoyal held a meeting with Mehul Shah, General Secretary of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IMDA) and other pharma industry stakeholders. Discussions centred on addressing the challenges faced by pharma exporters and exploring potential solutions to further strengthen India’s position in the pharmaceutical sector globally.”

The meeting focused on identifying key obstacles faced by exporters in the industry. Given that India is one of the largest pharmaceutical producers globally, supplying a significant share of the world’s generic drugs, addressing these challenges is seen as essential for maintaining growth and competitiveness.

The discussions also emphasised the need for continued collaboration between the government and the pharmaceutical sector to ensure that Indian products remain competitive in both quality and pricing. In addition to addressing immediate concerns, the talks included a long-term vision to solidify India’s position as a leading pharmaceutical hub. Source: (ANI)