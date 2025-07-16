Panel Discussion: Future-ready formulations: Addressing the challenges of special populations

Panellists in this video:

+ Dr Pirthipal Singh, Head-R&D, Tirupati Group (MODERATOR)

+ Mr Ravindra Agarwal, Sr VP, Mankind Pharma

+ Mr Elayaraja Natarajan, VP – R&D, Lyrus Life Sciences

+ Dr Sachin Mundade, Vice President – R&D, Micro Labs

+ Dr Vinod Arora, Principal Advisor, IGMPI

+ Dr Balasubramaniam Jagdish, VP – Formulation Development (PDU), Recipharm Pharmaservices

+ Mr Srinivasan Rajamani, GM, Medreich

+ Dr Vaibhav Sihorkar, VP & BU Head- Formulation Solutions, Aragen

Key Highlights:

[1] Future-ready formulations must prioritise patient centricity, with emerging technologies playing a key role in shaping next-generation solutions

[2] Factors like palatability and swallowability play a key role in paediatric and elderly formulations

[3] The convergence of three critical elements—patient centricity, regulatory-aligned innovation, and scalable technologies—is essential for progress

[4] Foundational gaps must be addressed before fully integrating advanced technologies like AI into formulation development

[5] Technologies like AI, 3D printing, enable formulation design to tailor dosage forms for specific populations

[6] Excipients can be either enablers or obstacles in the journey toward future-ready formulations, depending on how they are selected and managed.

[7] Liquid formulations hold strong potential, particularly for geriatric and paediatric populations, due to ease of administration and improved patient compliance.

[8] Cell and gene therapies have great potential to revolutionise treatments of major diseases like cancer, HIV, genetic disorders etc.