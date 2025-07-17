Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi India sign exclusive distribution agreement for oral anti-diabetic products in India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi India (SIL) have entered into an exclusive agreement for the distribution and promotion of Sanofi’s oral anti-diabetic (OAD) products in India. The agreement is effective immediately.

As part of this arrangement, Emcure will distribute and promote Sanofi’s established OAD brands, including Amaryl and Cetapin, across India. The ownership and manufacturing of these products will continue to remain with Sanofi, carried out at its plants in India and abroad.

The collaboration is structured without any personnel transition from Sanofi India to Emcure. The focus will be on utilising Emcure’s extensive distribution network to expand patient access and engagement with healthcare professionals nationwide.

Eric Mansion, General Manager Pharma Southeast Asia and India & MCO Lead, Sanofi, stated, “Over 100 million Indians are living with type 2 diabetes and its complexities in India. Of these, >60 per cent people are living with uncontrolled blood sugar levels and have a higher risk of developing complications, over a long period of time. Sanofi’s commitment to improving their lives and helping them manage their diabetes better remains unwavering. With Emcure’s wide and deeply penetrated presence across India, we’re confident of tapping into the full growth potential of our best-in-class & industry-leading OADs Amaryl® and Cetapin®. This partnership will truly benefit both – the patients who need them and the HCPs who trust and prescribe them.”

Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, commented, “At Emcure, we are committed to improving patient access to high-quality therapies. With our strong distribution network in India, Sanofi’s trusted oral anti-diabetic medicines will be available to more patients who need them. This collaboration complements our existing diabetes portfolio, creating a comprehensive offering for the millions living with diabetes and supporting better diabetes care across the country.”