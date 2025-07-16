Panel Discussion: Beyond the needle: Innovations in painless drug delivery

Panellists in this video:

+ Dr Jaya Abraham, Head – R&D-India Subcontinent, Haleon (MODERATOR)

+ Mr Satish Chandra Upadhyay, Associate President, Mankind Pharma

+ Dr Manoj Kumar Singh, Sr VP – Analytical R&D, Micro Labs

+ Ms Ritu Laddha, Sr VP & Cluster Head, Zydus Lifesciences

+ Dr Pramod Kharwade, VP – Formulation Development, Intas Pharmaceuticals

Key Highlights:

[1] Painless drug delivery systems improve patient adherance, especially in long-term therapies or chronic treatment

[2] Nasal drug delivery offers significant promise and potential as it can be used for local delivery as well as systemic delivery. It also offers fast onset of actions, doesn’t cause GI disturbances as advantages.

[3] Organ-on-chips is another drug delivery method which can be painless, safe and effective, reducing the need for invasive trials

[4] Cross disciplinary collaborations are essential to spur and encourage innovation in formulation and drug delivery

[5] Painless drug delivery systems need to deal with several formulations challenges as well such as solubility, tolerability, absorption. Success depends on designing drugs that can penetrate skin or mucosa without losing efficacy

[6] We live in a world driven by technology. We should leverage these advancements to usher more innovation that will help patients in improved ways