Panel Discussion: Future-proofing packaging for advanced therapies

Panellists in this video:

• Dr Sajeev Chandran, VP, OOD – Pharma R&D, Lupin (MODERATOR)

• Mr Loganathan S, AVP, Onesource Biopharma

• Dr Vaibhav Dubey, Sr GM, Kashiv Biosciences

• Mr Dhananjay M Chaudhari, DGM – Packaging Development (Formulations), Indoco Remedies

• Mr M Naresh, Technical Lead – Packaging and Drug Device Combination Products, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Key Highlights:

[1] Innovation matters but impact matters more. Packaging must deliver real patient value, improving safety, adherence and ease of use.

[2] Advanced packaging can create high entry barriers, especially when it offers clear therapeutic, safety or compliance advantages.

[3] India must invest deeper in packaging material science. Stronger R&D here will drive patient impact and global competitiveness.

[4] Human factors are decisive. Needle stick injuries, dose errors and misuse highlight the need to design for actual patient behavior, not just regulatory approval.

[5] Integrated delivery systems are strategic tools. Device design, unit-dose versus multi-dose formats, and regional user behavior shape compliance, liability and market differentiation.

[6] Advanced delivery devices and smart packaging create differentiation and extend product lifecycle.

[7] Connectivity and device intelligence are now integral to improve comfort, dosing accuracy, and overall treatment experience.