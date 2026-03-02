Speaker in this video:

Mr Vijaya Kumar K, Regional Manager – South, Sun Teknovation

Topic:Simplifying inspections & securing traceability – AI-driven inspection and track & trace solutions for pharma

Key Highlights:

[1] Sun Teknovation Track & Trace is designed to handle real manufacturing variability, not just ideal OEM-controlled lines.

[2] Most aggregation systems slow down due to movable cameras. Sun Teknovation’s Bulk 2D aggregation eliminates that complexity and reduces scan time, manpower and validation effort.

[3] At Sun Teknovation, Track & Trace and anti-tamper work together seamlessly with flexible attached and detached models to suit every line.