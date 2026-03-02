Speaker in this video:

Mr Jatin Takkar, Head – Product Safety & Regulatory, Siegwerk India

Topic:Safe packaging inks for pharma applications

Key Highlights:

[1] Toluene-free or mineral-oil-free inks alone don’t guarantee safety. True safe inks go beyond simple substitution.

[2] Diffusion, set-off, and gas-phase migration can transfer unwanted substances from ink to product.

[3] Printing inks are often not directly covered by pharmacopoeias, so pharma must define its own safety expectations.

[4] Safe packaging requires alignment between brand owners, ink suppliers, regulatory teams, and auditors.