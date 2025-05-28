Panel Discussion: From factory to patient: Just in time deliveries

Panellists in this video:

+ Mr Naresh Ranade, VP Supply Chain, Sharon BioMedicine (Moderator)

+ Mr Arindam Bhattacharya, VP-Supply Chain Excellence, Amneal Pharmaceuticals

+ Ms Meghna Bhatt, Director Customer Service Operations, Medtronic

+ Dr Ashish Negi, VP-Service Logistics, DHL Supply Chain India

+ Ms Jasvinder Kaur, Deputy GM, Sun Pharma

+ Mr Kaifeel Shaikh, VP-Domestic Distribution & Global Logistics–EXIM, Indoco Remedies

+ Mr Anuj Agarwal, VP-Supply Chain, Par Formulations

Key Highlights:

[1] Growing complexities in the pharma supply chain has made it important to develop strong just-in-time delivery models.

[2] Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) is essential to enable effective Just-in-Time deliveries.

[3] The just-in-time concept in pharma and medtech is still developing. Challenges such as identifying the right trigger points, regulatory compliance, working capital management, and workforce training need to be effectively tackled

[4] A clear understanding of purpose, product, and people is crucial for successful implementation of just-in-time deliveries.

[5] While the just-in-time model holds promise, it must be applied cautiously and selectively rather than as a one-size-fits-all solution.

[6] It is important to determine specific areas where just-in-time can be effectively implemented, rather than generalising it across the entire supply chain.

[7] Strategic application of the just-in-time delivery model is necessary to balance efficiency with risk, especially in the highly regulated pharma and medtech sectors.