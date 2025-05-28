Express Pharma

Mr Dhruv Thakkar, VP-Business Development, India, DHL Supply Chain India

Pharma & Med Devices Supply Chain Conclave 2025 | 9th May 2025 | Mumbai

Pharma & Med Devices Supply Chain ConclaveEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
In this video:
Topic: Powering advanced therapies with specialized supply chain

Key Highlights:
[1] As the advanced therapies grow and become more prevalent in the market, supply chains will need to evolve

[2] Unconventional therapies need unconventional logistics

[3] Cryopreservation requirements, strategic partnership, multiple stakeholders, personalised therapies and therapeutic window are some of the key supply chain considerations for advanced therapies

