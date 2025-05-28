Mr Dhruv Thakkar, VP-Business Development, India, DHL Supply Chain India
Pharma & Med Devices Supply Chain Conclave 2025 | 9th May 2025 | Mumbai
In this video:
Topic: Powering advanced therapies with specialized supply chain
Key Highlights:
[1] As the advanced therapies grow and become more prevalent in the market, supply chains will need to evolve
[2] Unconventional therapies need unconventional logistics
[3] Cryopreservation requirements, strategic partnership, multiple stakeholders, personalised therapies and therapeutic window are some of the key supply chain considerations for advanced therapies