Panel Discussion: Biopharma Manufacturing 4.0: Smarter, Safer, Faster
Biopharma Leadership & Innovation Conclave 2025 | 8th October 2025 | Pune
Panellists in this video:
• Dr Sudeep Kumar, COO, Techinvention Lifecare (MODERATOR)
• Prof Samir Kulkarni, Head; Department of Biological Sciences and Biotechnology, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
• Mr Usman Ali Ansari, Sr Manager (Biotech DS Production Department), Bharat Serums and Vaccines
• Dr Peddireddy SR, GM-Manufacturing & Development-Mabs & Vaccines, Serum Institute of India
• Mr Prashant Chawla, Sr GM, Biological E
• Mr Pankaj Gour, Sr GM and Head of Manufacturing Science and Technology (MSAT), Enzene Biosciences
• Mr Shital Jain, Deputy GM, Serum Institute of India
• Mr Mukesh Patale, Group Lead, MSAT, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biologics Unit, Hyderabad
Key Highlights:
[1] AI and ML are often buzzwords today, but their true potential to transform biopharma operations is still emerging
[2] Predictive maintenance enables proactive quality control and improve compliance
[3] Tools that are intuitive and interoperable encourage faster and wider adoption across manufacturing teams
[4] The biopharma industry is moving towards more user-friendly and intuitive digital technologies, making complex processes easier to manage
[5] Industry 4.0 tools and digital systems will simplify audits and ensure greater transparency
[6] The biopharma shop floor of the future needs people fluent in data, automation and digital tools to drive innovation
[7] We need to build cross-functional teams to blend expertise in bioprocessing and digital technologies
[8] Technology succeeds when people embrace it. Change management, training, and a growth mindset are vital to long-term success