Panel Discussion: Biopharma Manufacturing 4.0: Smarter, Safer, Faster

Panellists in this video:

• Dr Sudeep Kumar, COO, Techinvention Lifecare (MODERATOR)

• Prof Samir Kulkarni, Head; Department of Biological Sciences and Biotechnology, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

• Mr Usman Ali Ansari, Sr Manager (Biotech DS Production Department), Bharat Serums and Vaccines

• Dr Peddireddy SR, GM-Manufacturing & Development-Mabs & Vaccines, Serum Institute of India

• Mr Prashant Chawla, Sr GM, Biological E

• Mr Pankaj Gour, Sr GM and Head of Manufacturing Science and Technology (MSAT), Enzene Biosciences

• Mr Shital Jain, Deputy GM, Serum Institute of India

• Mr Mukesh Patale, Group Lead, MSAT, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biologics Unit, Hyderabad

Key Highlights:

[1] AI and ML are often buzzwords today, but their true potential to transform biopharma operations is still emerging

[2] Predictive maintenance enables proactive quality control and improve compliance

[3] Tools that are intuitive and interoperable encourage faster and wider adoption across manufacturing teams

[4] The biopharma industry is moving towards more user-friendly and intuitive digital technologies, making complex processes easier to manage

[5] Industry 4.0 tools and digital systems will simplify audits and ensure greater transparency

[6] The biopharma shop floor of the future needs people fluent in data, automation and digital tools to drive innovation

[7] We need to build cross-functional teams to blend expertise in bioprocessing and digital technologies

[8] Technology succeeds when people embrace it. Change management, training, and a growth mindset are vital to long-term success