Speaker in this video:

Mr Garet Jacob Fernandes, Product Manager, Smart Intelligent Process Software

Topic: Aseptsoft: Smart Inteligent Process Software

Key Highlights:

[1] Gecitech Flexible Hose Range – Offers versatile, durable, and customisable hoses suitable for diverse industrial applications, ensuring reliability and safety in fluid transfer.

[2] Complete Gasket Solutions & Metal Chem Equipment – CGS offers wide range of hygienic seals and sanitary gasket. Metal Chem Equipments built to meet cGMP compliance.

[3] Aseptsoft: Smart Intelligent Process Software – fully customizable, delivers intelligent process automation, faster time-to-market.