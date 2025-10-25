Express Pharma

Mr Garet Jacob Fernandes, Product Manager, Smart Intelligent Process Software

Biopharma Leadership & Innovation Conclave 2025 | 8th October 2025 | Pune

By EP News Bureau
Speaker in this video:
Topic: Aseptsoft: Smart Inteligent Process Software

Key Highlights:
[1] Gecitech Flexible Hose Range – Offers versatile, durable, and customisable hoses suitable for diverse industrial applications, ensuring reliability and safety in fluid transfer.

[2] Complete Gasket Solutions & Metal Chem Equipment – CGS offers wide range of hygienic seals and sanitary gasket. Metal Chem Equipments built to meet cGMP compliance.

[3] Aseptsoft: Smart Intelligent Process Software – fully customizable, delivers intelligent process automation, faster time-to-market.

