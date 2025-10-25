Express Pharma

Dr Anil Yadav, Technical Director, Raut Serums India

Biopharma Leadership & Innovation Conclave 2025 | 8th October 2025 | Pune

BLI ConclaveEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
0 14

Speaker in this video:
Dr Anil Yadav, Technical Director, Raut Serums India

Topic: Formulation for next-generation anti-snake venom therapeutics

Key Highlights:
[1] Antivenom technology has evolved over decades, driven by advances in immunology, purification technology and regulatory science

[2] Modern antivenom represents convergence of standardised venom supply, optimised immunisation protocols, and advanced purification technologies aligned with WHO and Indian Pharmacopoeia 2022 requirements

[3] Three generations of antivenom development demonstrate progressive improvements in purity, safety, and clinical outcomes through technological innovation and regulatory alignment

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.