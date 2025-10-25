Dr Anil Yadav, Technical Director, Raut Serums India
Biopharma Leadership & Innovation Conclave 2025 | 8th October 2025 | Pune
Speaker in this video:
Dr Anil Yadav, Technical Director, Raut Serums India
Topic: Formulation for next-generation anti-snake venom therapeutics
Key Highlights:
[1] Antivenom technology has evolved over decades, driven by advances in immunology, purification technology and regulatory science
[2] Modern antivenom represents convergence of standardised venom supply, optimised immunisation protocols, and advanced purification technologies aligned with WHO and Indian Pharmacopoeia 2022 requirements
[3] Three generations of antivenom development demonstrate progressive improvements in purity, safety, and clinical outcomes through technological innovation and regulatory alignment