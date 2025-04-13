Panel Discussion: Aligning packaging strategies with R&D

Panellists in this video:

• Dr Sandhya Shenoy, AVP – Formulation R&D, MSN Laboratories (MODERATOR)

• Dr Vaibhav Dubey, GM, Kashiv Biosciences

• Mr Mohit Mittal, Senior Manager – Packaging & Medical Devices, R&D Gurgaon, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

• Mr Dhananjay M Chaudhari, DGM – Packaging Development (Formulations), Indoco Remedies

• Mr Raviteja Reddy, Team Lead – Medical Devices & Packaging Development, Hetero Labs

• Dr Srikanth Reddy, Head & DGM, Jodas Expoim

• Mr Vinay Kumar A, DGM, Aurobindo Pharma

Key Highlights:

[1] Designing packaging that is cost-effective, safe, scalable, sustainable and effective is necessary to align packaging and R&D

[2] Understanding the critical attributes of drug products is vital to select the right primary packaging material.

[3] Close collaboration with R&D is key to ensure that the right packaging materials and technologies are selected to protect the drug’s integrity

[4] Your packaging vendor has to be agile and adapt to new components that arise during drug development

[5] Changing vendors midway through drug development can have a significant impact, especially as pharma regulations evolve

[6] Packaging must evolve to meet stringent regulatory requirements and patient needs. Advanced packaging solutions help ensure compliance and usability