Panel Discussion: Aligning packaging strategies with R&D
PPL Conclave 2025 | Day 1 | 7th March 2025 | Hyderabad
Panellists in this video:
• Dr Sandhya Shenoy, AVP – Formulation R&D, MSN Laboratories (MODERATOR)
• Dr Vaibhav Dubey, GM, Kashiv Biosciences
• Mr Mohit Mittal, Senior Manager – Packaging & Medical Devices, R&D Gurgaon, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
• Mr Dhananjay M Chaudhari, DGM – Packaging Development (Formulations), Indoco Remedies
• Mr Raviteja Reddy, Team Lead – Medical Devices & Packaging Development, Hetero Labs
• Dr Srikanth Reddy, Head & DGM, Jodas Expoim
• Mr Vinay Kumar A, DGM, Aurobindo Pharma
Key Highlights:
[1] Designing packaging that is cost-effective, safe, scalable, sustainable and effective is necessary to align packaging and R&D
[2] Understanding the critical attributes of drug products is vital to select the right primary packaging material.
[3] Close collaboration with R&D is key to ensure that the right packaging materials and technologies are selected to protect the drug’s integrity
[4] Your packaging vendor has to be agile and adapt to new components that arise during drug development
[5] Changing vendors midway through drug development can have a significant impact, especially as pharma regulations evolve
[6] Packaging must evolve to meet stringent regulatory requirements and patient needs. Advanced packaging solutions help ensure compliance and usability