Mr Hiren Rathod, Regional Account Director – West, North & Madhya Pradesh, Optel Group
PPL Conclave 2025 | Day 1 | 7th March 2025 | Hyderabad
Topic: Cutting-edge advancements in traceability technology for enhanced tracking and transparency
Key Highlights:
[1] All in One is a solution by Optel that provides integrated services – print, check, tamper-evident labelling and check weighing, at one go
[2] Count-safe tablet inspection solution for tablet counting systems is feasible for all makes and models. The system can detect, wrong products, defective broken products, different colours
[3] OPTELS L4 solution is available for all regulatory markets and able to connect multiple CMOs simultaneously