Mr Shreyans Bhandari, MD, Bilcare
PPL Conclave 2025 | Day 1 | 7th March 2025 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Topic: Pharma Packaging 2.0: Innovations for a Safer, Smarter Future
Key Highlights:
[1] High-barrier packaging solutions ensure product integrity and patient safety
[2] Eco-friendly packaging that is recyclable, biodegradable, and resource-efficient is the need of the hour
[3] Strengthen the supply chain with cutting-edge authentication technologies to make it resilient and agile
[4] Bilcare Research can partner with global pharma leaders and CMOs to ensure seamless integration