In this video:

Mr Shreyans Bhandari, MD, Bilcare

Topic: Pharma Packaging 2.0: Innovations for a Safer, Smarter Future

Key Highlights:

[1] High-barrier packaging solutions ensure product integrity and patient safety

[2] Eco-friendly packaging that is recyclable, biodegradable, and resource-efficient is the need of the hour

[3] Strengthen the supply chain with cutting-edge authentication technologies to make it resilient and agile

[4] Bilcare Research can partner with global pharma leaders and CMOs to ensure seamless integration