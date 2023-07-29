Express Pharma

Manisha Chaudhari, Senior Technical Application Expert, Merck Lifescience, India | FDD Conclave 2023

FDD Conclave 2023 | Day 1 | 21st July 2023 | Park Hyatt, Hyderabad

In this video:
Manisha Chaudhari, Senior Technical Application Expert, Merck Lifescience, India

Topic: Addressing pharmaceutical & biological product development challenges with innovative excipients

Key Highlights:
1) Predictive formulation promises to increase speed, reduce cost and create better outcomes in drug development

2) In the first wave, our focus is on enhancing solubility of APIs via crystal engineering and amorphous formulation modules

3) Target is to launch first predictive formulation product, based on crystal engineering in 2024

