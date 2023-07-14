Nutrizoe raises Rs 3 Cr in bridge round

The funds will be utiliaed for expanding the Lactobite portfolio after conducting clinical trials, exploring export opportunities and developing new product formulations

Nutrizoe, a women’s nourishment brand raised Rs 3 Cr in a bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilised for the expansion and enhancement of Nutrizoe’s Lactobite portfolio following the completion of clinical trials. The focus will be on further developing the product line to cater to a wider range of needs and preferences.

Additionally, the company aims to export its products to international markets, expanding its reach beyond India including UAE. Funds will also be allocated towards research and development to create new product formulations .

Richa Pendake, Founder & CEO, Nutrizoe says, “With growing apprehension around processed foods / Lack of clean labels at “Nutrizoe” our vision is addressing problems through functional & nutraceutical food as an alternative to medicines. Identifying the gap through extensive research and developing products that are science and evidence-based. We are excited to have IPV backing us in this goal to create healthy moms and healthy babies. With the varied experience, network and portfolio companies of IPV we look forward to a learning journey upwards and beyond.”