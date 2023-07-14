DCO(I) WA’s 1st annual congress concludes successfully

The interactive sessions provided valuable insights and opportunities for skill development

The Drugs Control Officers (I) Welfare Association (DCO(I) WA), a prominent organisation dedicated to the welfare, training, and professional development of drugs control officers across India, recently concluded its 1st Annual Congress cum Workshop in Delhi on 09th july 2023. The Congress held on 8th and 9th July 2023. Total 400 participants across india had attended this congress /workshop.

The Annual Congress cum Workshop was organised under the leadership of National President G. Koteshwar Rao.

K.R Chawla, Head of Office cum controlling Authority Delhi was a Guest of Honour during this congress. Founder/Member(s) of this association Lalit Goel and Sh. Rakesh Dahiya along with Gen. Secretary, Baldev Chowdhary, were present.

The platform imparted informative sessions on wide range of topics, including investigational skills for counterfeit drugs, legal drafting, blood center inspections, medical devices rules, good regulatory practices. The interactive sessions provided valuable insights and opportunities for skill development.

DCO(I) WA expressed its gratitude to the resource persons who contributed to the scientific programs, including Om Prakash Sadwani, Bodh Raj Sikri, Dr A. Manikandan IAS, Dr S. Eswara Reddy, and Dr A. Ramkishan. Their inspiring talks offered thought-provoking perspectives and valuable knowledge to the participants.

During the congress, Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr Hemant G. Koshia, Commissioner, Gujarat FDA in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field.

The committee after evaluation awarded the National-Best Drug Control Officer Award to the deserving officers and State-Best Drug Control Officer Award from each state, based on nominations received from the respective state presidents.