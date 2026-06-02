Nutrify Today launches Eurasia Sumflex in Tashkent

Nutrify Today’s Sumflex platform has entered a new phase of global expansion with the launch of Nutrify Today Eurasia Sumflex in Tashkent from 20–22 May 2026, marking Uzbekistan’s role as a corridor for nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medtech and healthcare collaboration across the CIS region.

The three-day event brought together nearly 3,000 attendees from Eurasia, including nutraceutical companies, pharmaceutical stakeholders, medtech companies, investors, policymakers, distributors and healthcare leaders. According to Nutrify Today, the event positioned Tashkent as a regional hub for preventive healthcare and evidence-led nutrition commerce.

The event was attended by H.E. Abdulla Azizov, Director of the Agency for the Development of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan. His participation reflected Uzbekistan’s plans to develop its healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.

According to Nutrify Today, the Tashkent edition represents the expansion of Sumflex from a single industry event into a multi-location platform, enabling regional hubs to serve local markets while remaining connected to a wider nutrition ecosystem.

The company stated that businesses can now engage through regional hubs that offer proximity, market access and local relevance, rather than relying on a single global event. Tashkent, with its location, healthcare agenda and access to CIS markets, is being developed as one such hub.

“Precision is beautiful because it has ROI,” said Khasim MTI, Executive Director of Nutrify Today. “The idea at Nutrify Today is not to play the number game, but to create strategic connections that convert into measurable business outcomes.”

The event was structured as a platform bringing together stakeholders from nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and medtech sectors. Dedicated tracks for pharmaceutical and medtech participants provided opportunities for collaboration across healthcare segments.

The company highlighted that nutrition is increasingly becoming part of broader healthcare discussions involving clinicians, regulators, pharmacies, hospitals, digital platforms and product developers. Areas including preventive health, metabolic wellness, healthy ageing, post-therapy nutrition, women’s health, sports performance and disease-risk management are becoming part of this wider healthcare landscape.

Nutrify Today noted that Uzbekistan offers access to consumers, connectivity to Central Asia and CIS markets, and government initiatives focused on healthcare development, industrial growth and investment partnerships.

During the event, the Nutrify Today delegation met with H.E. Abdulla Azizov to discuss pathways for developing a nutraceutical industry in Uzbekistan. Discussions focused on nutrition, ingredient standardisation, CDMO capabilities, regulatory alignment and cross-border healthcare commerce.

The company stated that its vision is to support Uzbekistan’s development as a nutrition and life sciences bridge for Eurasia, enabling products from India, the United States and other regions to access CIS markets while supporting the development of local botanical and health-product capabilities.

Nutrify Today said the launch in Tashkent also supports its broader Sumflex strategy. The platform began in India and has evolved into a model centred on business meetings, regulatory insights, investor engagement and commercialisation opportunities.

Talking about this Founder & Chief Catalyst of Nutrify Today, Amit Srivastava said, “The upcoming Nutrify Today C-Suite Sumflex 2026 in Mumbai on 4–5 June will now sit alongside the Eurasia edition as part of a larger global calendar. This creates a new model: multiple regional Sumflex hubs, each serving a distinct market corridor, yet aligned to one central theme—responsible nutrition at scale.”

The company noted that global nutraceutical markets are witnessing changes driven by consumer demand for products, regulatory oversight, investor focus on evidence, pharmaceutical participation in nutrition, medtech expansion into preventive health and changes in retail channels.

According to Nutrify Today, the focus is shifting towards business outcomes, strategic engagement and market access rather than event attendance alone.

The company stated that the Tashkent edition demonstrated how a regional platform can support policy discussions, market entry, investment engagement, healthcare collaboration and cross-border product movement.

With nearly 3,000 participants, representation from Eurasian markets and government participation, Nutrify Today Eurasia Sumflex has positioned Tashkent within the nutrition and life sciences sector.

The company added that the next phase will focus on translating discussions into regulatory pathways, investor participation, product pilots, pharmacy and retail access, and market opportunities linked to CIS countries.