Alembic Pharmaceuticals appoints Ramesh Juneja as Executive VP – Human Health for India business

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has announced the appointment of Ramesh Juneja as Executive Vice President – Human Health (Sales and Marketing) for its India business.

Juneja brings more than three decades of experience in pharmaceutical sales and marketing, having led businesses across acute and chronic therapy segments.

During his career, Juneja has held leadership positions at pharmaceutical companies including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cipla. According to the company, he played a role in business growth, market expansion, commercial execution, and team development across multiple therapy areas. He also led sales and marketing functions and contributed to organisational capabilities across therapy segments.

Commenting on the appointment, Shaunak Amin, Managing Director, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ramesh Juneja to the Alembic family. His extensive industry experience, strategic perspective, and proven leadership in building and scaling businesses make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his deep understanding of the pharmaceutical landscape and strong commercial acumen will play a significant role in strengthening our Human Health business and supporting Alembic’s continued growth journey.”

Prior to joining Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Juneja founded Ramesh Juneja Business Advisory and co-founded BJW Health. He also served as Senior Vice President at Reliance Retail, where he led the pan-India launch of the Netmeds B2B business and Netmeds Express stores.

Juneja is a pharmacy graduate from Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University and holds an MBA from Symbiosis International University. He has also completed Executive Development Programmes at Indian School of Business and National University of Singapore.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals stated that it looks forward to Juneja’s contribution in supporting the company’s next phase of growth.