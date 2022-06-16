NTAGI discuss reducing gap of Covid booster dose to 6 months; monkeypox

Members of NTAGI agreed on reducing the gap between the second and precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the current nine to six months, official sources said.

Reportedly, a recommendation for it will be made to the Health Ministry soon.

The Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) of NTAGI also reviewed the findings of a study by CMC Vellore on the feasibility of allowing as a precaution dose a Covid vaccine different from the one used for primary vaccination.

The panel members found a lack of uniformity in results upon mixing of jabs for booster shots and stated that no recommendation for it can be made as of now. The CMC study was on Covishield and Covaxin.

The threat of monkeypox and the requirement of vaccination were also discussed in the meeting, the sources said.

The panel also reviewed data on Covaxin and Corbevax vaccines for the 6-12 age group.

Reportedly, the STSC members have also agreed on administration of an additional third dose for renal transplant patients before the precaution dose.

