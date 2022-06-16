Biotech firm MicroGO gets pre-series A funding of Rs 6 crore from angel investors in Kolkata

Biotech firm MicroGO, providing smart and sustainable hygiene and infection control solutions, has raised Rs 6 crore in Pre-Series A funding from angel investors in Kolkata. The funds will be used primarily for strengthening MicroGO’s sales and marketing activities.

Aiming to solve the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WaSH) challenges through R&D-based manufacturing, MicroGO began product commercialisation in 2022. A company statement informs, “MicroGO aims to provide its customers with a 360°hygiene and infection control solutions by innovative technologies that deliver the correct science and provides profitability and environmental sustainability. MicroGO holds patented platforms that have been granted patents in as low as 90 days- one of the fastest patent granted in India.”

Commenting on this funding, Dr Rachna Dave, Founder and CEO of MicroGO, said, “What we are building in this space is very significant, since hygiene and infection control practices are looked upon as an expenditure and thus, not given its due attention. Additionally, non-scientific practices are adding both AMR (anti-microbial resistance) as well environmental burden on the nation. All of which shall impact the basic needs of humankind i.e., food, water and health. This infusion of capital will enable us to strengthen our presence in India by expanding the reach network and creating on ground hygiene consultants.”

MicroGO recently launched GOassure MAX, an IoT enabled solution that automates hand hygiene, ensures compliance monitoring and saves water and other operational costs.

Speaking on the occasion, the investor leading the round said, “MicroGO has developed disruptive smart solutions and has implemented digital hygiene practises. We have been following MicroGO`s work right from the COVID-19 onset wherein, they contributed immensely to the nation even when their team was very small. We are delighted to support a visionary entrepreneur like Rachna, her venture, her team and their vision to break the perception of hygiene practices being an expenditure and turn it into an investment.”

MicroGO has clients from various verticals like food & beverage, healthcare, pharma, commercial and residence complexes and hospitality including Airport Authority Of India, Indian Army, IHCL (TAJ and Vivanta), IRCTC, WayCool, BigBasket, Chettinaad hospitals and Apollo Hospitals.