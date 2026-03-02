Express Pharma

Mr Prabhaharan Sankaran, Manager-Technical Customer Services (TCS), India, West Pharmaceutical Services

PPL Conclave 2026 | 13th February 2026 | Hyderabad

Topic:Combination products: From strategy to verification

[1] Regulatory requirements around combination products are continuing to evolve with a focus on EDDOs and similar concepts.

[2] Regulatory agencies expect all applicable performance requirements to be included in the submission based on holistic risk management principles.

[3] West has broad expertise and capabilities to streamline the combination product journey.

