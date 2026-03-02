Mr Prabhaharan Sankaran, Manager-Technical Customer Services (TCS), India, West Pharmaceutical Services
PPL Conclave 2026 | 13th February 2026 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
Mr Prabhaharan Sankaran, Manager-Technical Customer Services (TCS), India, West Pharmaceutical Services
Topic:Combination products: From strategy to verification
Key Highlights:
[1] Regulatory requirements around combination products are continuing to evolve with a focus on EDDOs and similar concepts.
[2] Regulatory agencies expect all applicable performance requirements to be included in the submission based on holistic risk management principles.
[3] West has broad expertise and capabilities to streamline the combination product journey.