Speaker in this video:

Mr Prabhaharan Sankaran, Manager-Technical Customer Services (TCS), India, West Pharmaceutical Services

Topic:Combination products: From strategy to verification

Key Highlights:

[1] Regulatory requirements around combination products are continuing to evolve with a focus on EDDOs and similar concepts.

[2] Regulatory agencies expect all applicable performance requirements to be included in the submission based on holistic risk management principles.

[3] West has broad expertise and capabilities to streamline the combination product journey.