Ms Komal Bhavsar, AGM- Business Development, Cilicant
PPL Conclave 2025 | Day 1 | 7th March 2025 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Topic: Enhancing shelf life with innovative active packaging solutions
Key Highlights:
[1] Desiccant when used along with an oxygen absorber, reduces the rate of oxygen absorption and takes up the moisture
[2] Cilicant oxabide canisters are leak proof and non-perforated canisters
[3] Cilicant provides specialised active packaging solutions for special formulations