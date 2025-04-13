In this video:

Ms Komal Bhavsar, AGM- Business Development, Cilicant

Topic: Enhancing shelf life with innovative active packaging solutions

Key Highlights:

[1] Desiccant when used along with an oxygen absorber, reduces the rate of oxygen absorption and takes up the moisture

[2] Cilicant oxabide canisters are leak proof and non-perforated canisters

[3] Cilicant provides specialised active packaging solutions for special formulations