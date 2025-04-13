Express Pharma

Ms Komal Bhavsar, AGM- Business Development, Cilicant

PPL Conclave 2025 | Day 1 | 7th March 2025 | Hyderabad

By EP News Bureau
In this video:
Topic: Enhancing shelf life with innovative active packaging solutions

Key Highlights:
[1] Desiccant when used along with an oxygen absorber, reduces the rate of oxygen absorption and takes up the moisture

[2] Cilicant oxabide canisters are leak proof and non-perforated canisters

[3] Cilicant provides specialised active packaging solutions for special formulations

