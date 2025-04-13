In this video:

Mr Sandeep Raktate, President – India & Ireland Operations, Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Topic: From shelf to strategy: Operational strategies for smarter pharma packaging

Key Highlights:

[1] Packaging is a strategic priority, not just an operational task. It impacts brand perception, enhances patient experience and regulatory compliance

[2] Compliance, cost, and data security are some of the challenges in pharma packaging

[3] The use of eco-friendly materials and initiatives to reduce packaging waste are not only beneficial for the environment but also enhance brand loyalty among increasingly eco-conscious consumers

[4] Personalised medicine necessitates packaging solutions that are flexible and can quickly adapt to changing market needs