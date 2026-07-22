Mr Vinod Vilas Kenekar, Subject Matter Expert – Process Technology, ROMACO India (ROMACO Group)
FDD Conclave 2026 | 5th June 2026 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
+ Mr Vinod Vilas Kenekar, Subject Matter Expert- Process Technology, ROMACO India (ROMACO Group)
Topic: From granulation to coating: Synergizing ROMACO innojet fluidized bed and tecpharm tablet coating technologies
Key Highlights:
[1] Aerodynamics is the root cause of scale-up failure. Conventional fluidised bed equipment’s 90° plenum design creates uneven heat and mass distribution, the core problem ROMACO’s Innojet technology is engineered to eliminate.
[2] SEPAJET® makes continuous powder recovery process-safe No pulsation, no temperature or RH swings, no condensation. Filtration no longer disrupts the coating or granulation process.
[3] Energy Recovery System (ERS) turns energy waste into a quantified sustainability metric 75% recovery in hotmelt coating, 70% in pellet coating, 50% in granulation and tablet coating, with zero cross-contamination risk via no-contact airflow.