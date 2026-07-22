Speaker in this video:

+ Mr Vinod Vilas Kenekar, Subject Matter Expert- Process Technology, ROMACO India (ROMACO Group)

Topic: From granulation to coating: Synergizing ROMACO innojet fluidized bed and tecpharm tablet coating technologies

Key Highlights:

[1] Aerodynamics is the root cause of scale-up failure. Conventional fluidised bed equipment’s 90° plenum design creates uneven heat and mass distribution, the core problem ROMACO’s Innojet technology is engineered to eliminate.

[2] SEPAJET® makes continuous powder recovery process-safe No pulsation, no temperature or RH swings, no condensation. Filtration no longer disrupts the coating or granulation process.

[3] Energy Recovery System (ERS) turns energy waste into a quantified sustainability metric 75% recovery in hotmelt coating, 70% in pellet coating, 50% in granulation and tablet coating, with zero cross-contamination risk via no-contact airflow.