Deep Dive: Affordable innovation: The new FR&D mandate

Panellists in this video:

• Dr Sukhjeet Singh, CSO, Acme Formulations (Moderator)

• Dr Ravindra Agarwal, Sr VP, Mankind Pharma

• Dr Syed Moinuddin, Head Global R&D, Wockhardt

Key Highlights:

[1] Affordable innovation begins with a deep understanding of patient needs, making patient-centricity the foundation of formulation R&D.

[2] True innovation must be practical, scalable, and bioequivalent while remaining affordable for both manufacturers and patients.

[3] Accessibility, safety, and quality are the key pillars that define whether an innovation is genuinely affordable.

[4] Early regulatory engagement and efficient scale-up strategies are critical to reducing development risks and driving down costs.

[5] AI-augmented formulation development is emerging as a key enabler of faster, smarter innovation, enhancing rather than replacing scientific expertise.