In this video:

Mr Vinayak S Joshi, Country Manager – India, Stevanato Group

Topic: Ready-To-Use containers: supporting pharma operations efficiency and TCO reduction

Key Highlights:

[1] Industry trends driving RTU vials configuration are growth in biologics and pharma innovation, focus on drug product development, outsourcing of non-core activities and faster time to market

[2] EZ-fill operations derisks operations and reduces complexity

[3] EZ-fill configuration in the aseptic filling process guarantees a reduction of costs of upstream operations, reduction of quality issues (hidden costs) associated with non-core activities and improvement of operations efficiency