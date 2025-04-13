In this video:

Mr Ashley Reynolds, Sales Director, Körber Pharma Packaging AG

Topic: The science and value of sustainable packaging

Key Highlights:

[1] IPCC 2021 urges reduction of plastics due to high fossil fuel dependency

[2] Leaders in pharma packaging will win with sustainability through ecodesign, value through mono-material cartons and adherence through top-loading

[3] Using these sciences, it is observed that there is significant carbon reduction and a smaller footprint