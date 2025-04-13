Express Pharma

Mr Ashley Reynolds, Sales Director, Körber Pharma Packaging AG

PPL Conclave 2025 | Day 1 | 7th March 2025 | Hyderabad

In this video:
Topic: The science and value of sustainable packaging

Key Highlights:
[1] IPCC 2021 urges reduction of plastics due to high fossil fuel dependency

[2] Leaders in pharma packaging will win with sustainability through ecodesign, value through mono-material cartons and adherence through top-loading

[3] Using these sciences, it is observed that there is significant carbon reduction and a smaller footprint

