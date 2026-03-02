Speaker in this video:

Dr Vivek Jha, Head – R&D, Cilicant & Mr Dhairy Sharma, Manager-Business Development (Healthcare Division), Cilicant

Topic:Role of innovative active packaging in controlling nitrosamines

Key Highlights:

[1] Nitrosamines are a two-front challenge. They can enter during manufacturing or form later during storage.

[2] Frexil, an active packaging solution from Cilicant, tackles nitrosamines at the source and beyond. It addresses both pre-existing impurities and new formation during storage.

[3] Frexil combines an advanced scavenger matrix with a reaction suppressor for synergistic defense to demonstrate over 95 per cent reduction in nitrosamine levels.