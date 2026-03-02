Dr Vivek Jha, Head – R&D, Cilicant & Mr Dhairy Sharma, Manager-Business Development (Healthcare Division), Cilicant
PPL Conclave 2026 | 13th February 2026 | Hyderabad
Topic:Role of innovative active packaging in controlling nitrosamines
Key Highlights:
[1] Nitrosamines are a two-front challenge. They can enter during manufacturing or form later during storage.
[2] Frexil, an active packaging solution from Cilicant, tackles nitrosamines at the source and beyond. It addresses both pre-existing impurities and new formation during storage.
[3] Frexil combines an advanced scavenger matrix with a reaction suppressor for synergistic defense to demonstrate over 95 per cent reduction in nitrosamine levels.