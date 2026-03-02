Express Pharma

Mr Nitin R Khaladkar, Head R&D – Rubber Stopper, Bharat Rubber Works

PPL Conclave 2026 | 13th February 2026 | Hyderabad

PPL ConclaveEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
0 6

Speaker in this video:
Mr Nitin R Khaladkar, Head R&D – Rubber Stopper, Bharat Rubber Works

Topic:Nitrosamines impurities in pharmaceuticals – The rubber stopper connection

Key Highlights:
[1] Nitrosamines aren’t just an API issue. Rubber stoppers and packaging materials can also contribute to risk.

[2] Vulcanisation choices make a difference. Certain rubber accelerators can create amines that later form nitrosamines.

[3] Lamination is a strong mitigation tool. Laminated stoppers showed no detectable nitrosamines under tested conditions.

[4] Risk-based control is the way forward. Testing, extractables studies and ICH M7–aligned assessments help manage the risk without compromising patient access.

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.