Mr Nitin R Khaladkar, Head R&D – Rubber Stopper, Bharat Rubber Works
PPL Conclave 2026 | 13th February 2026 | Hyderabad
Speaker:
Topic:Nitrosamines impurities in pharmaceuticals – The rubber stopper connection
Key Highlights:
[1] Nitrosamines aren’t just an API issue. Rubber stoppers and packaging materials can also contribute to risk.
[2] Vulcanisation choices make a difference. Certain rubber accelerators can create amines that later form nitrosamines.
[3] Lamination is a strong mitigation tool. Laminated stoppers showed no detectable nitrosamines under tested conditions.
[4] Risk-based control is the way forward. Testing, extractables studies and ICH M7–aligned assessments help manage the risk without compromising patient access.