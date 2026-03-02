Mr Manjunath Nadella, AVP & Head-Packaging Development, Strides Pharma Science
PPL Conclave 2026 | 13th February 2026 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
Mr Manjunath Nadella, AVP & Head-Packaging Development, Strides Pharma Science
Topic:Driving sustainability in pharmaceutical packaging
Key Highlights:
[1] Sustainability must move from intent to engineering. Real impact happens when packaging is redesigned with measurable material, carbon and cost outcomes.
[2] Right-sizing is a strategic lever. A 40% reduction in bottle size or 30% in blister footprint cascades across materials, logistics, storage and emissions.
[3] Innovation should simplify, not complicate. A one-piece closure cutting polymer by 50% shows that smarter design can improve sustainability, compliance and patient convenience.
[4] Sustainability is a systems decision. The biggest gains come when design, automation, materials, and supply chain are aligned.