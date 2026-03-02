Speaker in this video:

Mr Manjunath Nadella, AVP & Head-Packaging Development, Strides Pharma Science

Topic:Driving sustainability in pharmaceutical packaging

Key Highlights:

[1] Sustainability must move from intent to engineering. Real impact happens when packaging is redesigned with measurable material, carbon and cost outcomes.

[2] Right-sizing is a strategic lever. A 40% reduction in bottle size or 30% in blister footprint cascades across materials, logistics, storage and emissions.

[3] Innovation should simplify, not complicate. A one-piece closure cutting polymer by 50% shows that smarter design can improve sustainability, compliance and patient convenience.

[4] Sustainability is a systems decision. The biggest gains come when design, automation, materials, and supply chain are aligned.