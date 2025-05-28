Panel Discussion: Advanced therapy logistics: The new frontier

Panellists in this video:

+ Mr Ashish Sabnis, VP-Strategic Buying & Compliance, USV (Moderator)

+ Mr Stanley Fernandes, Asst VP, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

+ Mr Arijit Banerjee, Associate Director Supply Chain Management, Ferring Pharmaceuticals

+ Ms Ashu Gupta, VP-Supply Chain Management, Koye Pharmaceuticals

+ Mr Manoj Nolkha, India Deliver Lead, J&J

Key Highlights:

[1] Real-time tracking, validated lane qualifications, and stakeholder training is essential to ensuring a robust cold chain.

[2] Logistics for advanced therapies often involve complex, time-critical, international routes. Deliveries must be meticulously planned and they should be compliant with constantly evolving regulations.

[3] There’s a growing adoption of next-gen packaging such as foam bricks and PCM (Phase Change Material) bottles that maintain ultra-low temperatures (as low as -21°C) for up to 96 hours. Collapsible liners and thermal blankets are also gaining popularity due to their flexibility and space-saving benefits.

[4] Innovations like digital locks and bottle seal packs ensure secure, tamper-evident transport. These systems require OTP verification before vehicle doors can be opened, adding an extra layer of traceability and quality control in transit.

[5] As regulations grow stricter, end-to-end temperature monitoring and comprehensive quality checks are more important than ever. Any breach in temperature control can compromise product efficacy, so tools like data loggers and real-time monitoring systems are now standard practice.