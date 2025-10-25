Express Pharma

Dr Mukesh Kumar, Chief Scientific Officer, CLINEXEL

Biopharma Leadership & Innovation Conclave 2025 | 8th October 2025 | Pune

Speaker in this video:
Topic: Efficient clinical development strategies for innovative products: Focus on emerging biotech

Key Highlights:
[1] Emerging biotech companies should adopt lean and adaptive clinical development strategies—focusing on efficient trial designs, smart use of real-world evidence, and prioritizing speed without compromising scientific rigor.

[2] Collaborations with CROs, academic institutions, and global networks can provide critical expertise, infrastructure, and regulatory support, helping smaller companies scale their clinical programs effectively.

[3] Engaging with regulators early in the development journey and aligning clinical plans with market access strategies can significantly reduce risks, optimize resources, and improve the probability of successful product launches.

