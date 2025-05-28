In this video:

Mr Ashish Mohan, VP Procurement & Supply Chain, Bharat Serums And Vaccines

Topic: Supplier Engagement/Negotiation strategy

Key Highlights:

[1] Building mutually beneficial supplier relationships is crucial for sustainable business success.

[2] Strong supplier relationship enhance innovation, improve product quality and helps in cost optimisation.

[3] Data-driven functions help execute and deliver procurement values as well as allocate more resources to strategic priorities.