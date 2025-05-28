In this video:

Special Address by Ms Archana Jatkar, Associate Secretary General, IPA

Key Highlights:

[1] Patient centricity is the true north for the pharma industry. At the heart of every supply chain is not a product but a patient.

[2] We must design systems that serve patients in normal times and crises. Consider how companies can leverage models during lockdowns to deliver drugs to patients with chronic conditions. This is agility in action—with empathy.

[3] India Pharma Inc must move from being mere suppliers to significant value creators.

[4] Building smart, resilient and agile supply chains is not just a business imperative but also a humanitarian need.